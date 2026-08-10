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Police lathicharge student protesters in Jharkhand over exam scam demands

Jharkhand students protestors have been demanding for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in state examinations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
Police lathicharge student protesters in Jharkhand over exam scam demands

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Police lathicharge student protesters in Jharkhand over exam scam demands
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