/Police lathicharge student protesters in Jharkhand over exam scam demands

Tensions boiled over in Ranchi as thousands of students protesting against examination malpractices were met with heavy police action, including lathicharge, water cannons, and tear gas.
The demonstration, which coincided with Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s birthday, marked the 17th day of peaceful agitation transitioning into full-blown street clashes near the Jharkhand State Assembly.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis examining the contrast between student grievances and government responses across Jharkhand and Kerala.
#DNAमित्रों | दिल्ली में साथ.. रांची में छात्रों के 'खिलाफ'? 'छात्रों की गूंज' Vs लाठी की 'गूंज'— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 10, 2026
रांची में छात्रों पर लाठी का 'जवाब कौन देगा'?#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Ranchi #StudentProtest #Student @rahulsinhatv @Zeepramod pic.twitter.com/dl3zau70DI
The march turned chaotic near the Jagannath Temple and Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium when protesters attempted to cross police barricades reinforced with barbed wire fencing.
To disperse the crowd attempting to reach the Assembly, security forces deployed water cannons and launched multiple rounds of lathicharge, leaving between 12 and 15 students injured and hospitalized. Later in the evening, as students breached outer barriers, security personnel fired tear gas shells.
Student activist Devendra Nath Mahto, who had been on a hunger strike for nine days in support of the demands, was hospitalized as his health deteriorated.
At the core of the Ranchi agitation is the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in state examinations, including the CGL exam.
While the Jharkhand government maintains that it has accepted nearly 98 percent of the students’ demands, it has limited the investigation to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) a move rejected by protesters who cite a lack of confidence in local agencies. Citing ongoing court proceedings, state authorities have also declined to cancel the disputed examinations.
The political fallout from the crackdown drew sharp criticism, particularly regarding the response from national leaders. While Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, briefly condemned the lathicharge in Ranchi during a press conference, critics pointed out that the majority of his remarks focused on earlier student protests in Delhi.
The continued use of force by Jharkhand Police, operating under the ruling Mahagathbandhan coalition of which Congress is a part, raised questions from opposition parties regarding the alignment between national statements and local governance.
Concurrently, prolonged student demonstrations were highlighted in Kerala, where protests regarding government recruitment have entered their 36th day outside the Secretariat.
Candidates selected 14 months ago for Lower Primary School Teacher positions continue to demand their appointment letters, engaging in symbolic acts of protest including carrying a funeral bier. One candidate has remained on a hunger strike for 12 days awaiting official dialogue.
Separately in Kerala, administrative action was taken at a school in Kasaragod district following a Freedom Quiz event.
Education Minister N. Shamsudheen ordered an inquiry after a quiz question identified VD Savarkar as a freedom fighter who received severe punishment under British rule.
Following a swift investigation, the teacher responsible, Guru Prasad, was suspended, drawing further public debate over administrative priorities amid ongoing employment agitations.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.