Police officer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama

Police on Saturday said that 50-year-old Sub-Inspector of ministerial staff was shot dead by terrorists in evening hours on Friday at Pampora area of Samboora in South Kashmir’s Awantipora. Area incharge police officer said " A police officer has been shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district during the night when he was home." He said "Sub inspector Farooq Ahmad was posted with IRP.he is from ministerial staff Sub inspector had only one year left of his service" Farooq Ahmad came for the leave to his home samboora Awantipora police district pulwama yesterday only, when terrorists have taken him and taken him to the paddy fields where they have killed him with pistol"

IGP kashmir vijay Kumar said " Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,".

A police officer said "Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir resident of Samboora was shot dead by militants near his home while working in paddy fields around 8:00pm on Friday. Two pistol cartridges have been also found at the incident spot."

He is survived by his father, wife and three children (Two daughters and a son).

Its pertaining to mention here that it's 18 target killing of the year. However security forces have managed to kill 106 terrorists till now but the threat of traget killing is till making scary to people.

