Police officers awarded Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation for 2021

New Delhi: The 'Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2021 has been awarded to 152 police personnel, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) release here on Thursday (August 12).

Among the personnel receiving these medals for excellence, 15 are from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from UP, 9 from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, 8 are from Tamil Nadu Police, 7 from Bihar, 6 each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police. These include 28 women police officials, said the MHA statement.

Notably, the medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

