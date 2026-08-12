/Not a regular stick: How police polycarbonate lathis are engineered for crowd control | EXPLAINED

Unlike conventional wooden sticks, modern police lathis are polycarbonate batons made to stringent specifications for acquisition by law enforcement agencies. They are designed to absorb shock and ensure that there is no loss of life and are a replacement for the bamboo lathis used in India.
As part of the tenders issued by police departments along with other central paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, there are very stringent structural specifications.
Dimensions: The standard length should be one meter, having an outer diameter of 2.5 cm and a wall thickness of 4 mm.
Weight & durable properties: Each should weigh approximately 350 grams, and be fire resistant, scratch proof, shatterproof and rustproof.
Grips & safety accessories: Has a 5-inch non-slip soft grip, a 6-inch cotton-nylon mixture wrist strap to keep the hold, and a 2-inch waterproof bottom ring.
The traditional bamboo lathis are rigid and hence will transfer all the impact force when the lathi strikes, thereby increasing chances of breaking bones and causing severe injury.
In contrast, flexible polycarbonate slightly bends upon impact, dissipating kinetic energy across the surface. This mechanical flexibility ensures effective crowd dispersals while minimising severe physical damage.
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