Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Not a regular stick: How police polycarbonate lathis are engineered for crowd control | EXPLAINED

Not a regular stick: How police polycarbonate lathis are engineered for crowd control | EXPLAINED

Replacing traditional bamboo, these transparent, flame-resistant batons adhere to strict government procurement tenders across police and paramilitary forces.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Not a regular stick: How police polycarbonate lathis are engineered for crowd control | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amit Shah offers to speak at 3 PM as opposition uproar over NEET Protest, Ram Temple theft continues
2
3
4
5