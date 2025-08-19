Advertisement
Police Provide Security To Elvish Yadav’s Family After Firing Outside Residence

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Police Provide Security To Elvish Yadav’s Family After Firing Outside Residence Elvish Yadav. (Photo source: Social media)

The Gurugram police have provided security cover for the family of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav after unidentified assailants opened fire outside his Sector 57 residence.

According to officials, multiple rounds of firing were done at his house on Sunday morning. Following the incident, policemen have been deployed at the residence and patrolling has been increased in the area.

Officials said the matter is under investigation and the security arrangements will remain in place until further orders.

