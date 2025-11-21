Police Step Up Locker Inspections In Kashmir Hospitals After Arms Recovery

In north Kashmir, police carried out a locker inspection drive in hospitals today as part of ongoing security measures following a recent arms recovery incident.

Handwara Police, in coordination with the local administration, conducted checks at GMC Handwara, inspecting multiple sections of the institution, including staff lockers. The verification process, which began today, is part of routine security and administrative measures aimed at ensuring transparency, maintaining discipline, and strengthening overall campus security. The exercise was conducted in the presence of the Tehsildar Handwara and the SHO Handwara.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an extensive inspection of lockers used by doctors and hospital staff across medical facilities in Kashmir. Yesterday, searches were carried out in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts, and today the operation extended to north Kashmir.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials said the joint operations, conducted in coordination with medical officers from the Health Department, are designed to prevent the misuse of lockers for storing unauthorised or suspicious items. The inspections also aim to reinforce internal security and ensure the integrity of hospital operations.

During the drive, police teams, accompanied by health officials, checked racks and lockers across various hospitals to ensure compliance with institutional regulations. Staff members were reminded to maintain proper inventory records and to use lockers strictly for official and legitimate purposes.

The exercise follows the discovery of a “white-collar terrorist module” in the Valley, which led to the arrest of several doctors and the recovery of arms and ammunition from Dr. Adeel’s locker at GMC Anantnag. In response, police across all districts have intensified inspections in healthcare facilities to prevent similar misuse.

Authorities described the campaign as part of an ongoing preventive measure to ensure that hospitals remain safe zones, free from any elements that could threaten public or national security.