‘Police Tried To Stop Me’: Rahul Terms Nitish Govt ‘Dhokebaaz Sarkaar’ During Bihar Visit

Bihar Politics: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, alleging that he was stopped by the Bihar Police on his way to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga.

Dubbing the NDA government "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar", Gandhi on Thursday said that the central government is against democracy, the Constitution, and the minorities.

While addressing the gathering in Darbhanga, the former Congress chief, who was in Bihar to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga today, said that the Modi government is against democracy and only cares about Adani and Ambani.

"The Bihar Police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) is watching over me. We told PM Narendra Modi that you have to conduct census,” Gandhi said.

“Under your pressure, PM Narendra Modi announced caste census in the country. Scared of your pressure, he placed the Constitution on his forehead. But their government is against democracy, the Constitution, and the minorities. This is the government of Adani-Ambani and not yours," he added.

Making a pitch for the Congress party months ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Lok Sabha LoP said, "I guarantee that the moment our government forms in India and Bihar, and implements everything that you deserve".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that since when the dialogue became a "crime in the state." "NDA's "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar" in Bihar is preventing me from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel. Since when has dialogue become a crime? Nitish ji, what are you afraid of? Do you want to hide the state of education and social justice in Bihar?" the Lok Sabha LoP said.

Meanwhile, DM Darbhanga told ANI that the district administration to take action against Rahul Gandhi for violation of CRPC 163. Rahul Gandhi's car was allegedly stopped by the Police from going to the event at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, before he got on foot to attend and address the students at the event at the hostel.

"India is a democracy, it is run by the Constitution, not by dictatorship! No one can stop us from raising our voice for social justice and education," the Congress leader posted on X. Rahul Gandhi is in Bihar to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga today.

Earlier Bihar Congress protested against the NDA government and alleged that the Darbhanga District Administration had tried to stop Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's programme at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The Police allegedly stopped Rahul Gandhi's car from going to the event at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, before he got on foot to attend and address the students at the event at the hostel. Darbhanga Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan said that cancelling the permission at the last minute was a part of a "pre-planned conspiracy".

"If the administration did not want to grant us permission, they could have denied it the day we asked. But cancelling the permission at the last minute was a part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The preparations here had been going on for the last 4-5 days... The reason is that the government fears losing its seat in Darbhanga. They are scared that if Rahul Gandhi comes here, he will unite and motivate the youth... Rahul Gandhi does not require a mic or a stage for his voice to be heard. A street and a crossroad are sufficient for him," Hasan told ANI.

National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, called the DU-BJP government "anti-Dalit and anti-students".

"This shows that the JDU-BJP government is anti-Dalit and anti-students... The students have declared they will only get up from here once they meet Rahul Gandhi... What is the JDU-BJP government scared of? The truth is that the students will reveal their poor condition under the JDU-BJP government to Rahul Gandhi... The preparations for today's programme had been going on for some time. But permission for the programme was deliberately cancelled last night when the administration found out that the students are planning to attend the event in large numbers," Choudhary told ANI.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.