'Police will not forcibly vacate': Centre tells HC over Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction row

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it has granted the Delhi Gymkhana Club an opportunity to vacate the premises “on its own”, adding that if the club fails to do so, it does not imply that the police will rush in and the government will forcibly take possession of the premises.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the high court that possession of the club will be taken in "accordance with the law."

“We cannot go and get it vacated,” he told the single-judge bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan.

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“We will not take possession except in accordance with the procedure as per law. It cannot be on the 5th, because we will have to issue notice, etc. It’s not that on the 5th, somebody will grant consent,” SG Mehta further said.

This comes after the member of the prestigious Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC) and its staff welfare association have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s directive ordering the club to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5.

What is the Delhi Gymkhana row?

The Centre on May 22 directed the club to vacate and hand over its premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed.

According to the order the property is situated in a “highly sensitive and strategic area”, and is needed to strengthen defence infrastructure and serve public security requirements.

A notice issued to the Club management for eviction said that, "it has been determined that the said premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

Club member Vijay Khurana, whose plea has backing of nearly 500 members, sought an order restraining the Centre from “illegally determining" the club's perpetual leasehold rights and forcibly dispossessing it.

The suit, which was mentioned before Justice Jhingan by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, contended that the May 22 notice does not provide for any compensation, thereby violating Article 300A of the Constitution.

The club’s suit further contended that the Centre, in its December 18, 2009 letter, had explicitly stated that the club’s “ownership and titles stand restored”, thereby recognising that the perpetual lease deed dated February 2, 1928 granted proprietary rights to the club.

“The impugned notice is a malicious and colourable exercise. an attempt to effect forced eviction through executive force instead of following due process of law,” the suit said.

Established in 1913, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has been described by its members as one of the capital’s oldest sporting and social institutions, valued more for its heritage significance than its commercial real estate worth.