Jammu and Kashmir

Policeman martyred, 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

One Jammu and Kashmir policeman got martyred and three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Panthachowk area of Srinagar on Saturday (August 29) night. The encounter started after terrorists fired upon joint check post of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. The martyred policeman has been identified as ASI Babu Ram. 

Policeman martyred, 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar

Security forces said that the operation is still on.

According to security foces, terrorists attacked joint naka party of security forces on the main road near Panthachowk after that search operation was launched by joint team of Police, 20 and 50 RR and CRPF in Dobey Mohalla. 

A police officer said, “As the joint team cordoned the suspected house, the hiding terrorists opened fire at search party. The firing was retaliated by the joint party and encounter started." 

IGP Kashmir confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists.

Police sources said that 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. According to reports, the entire area has been cordoned off and firing is currently on from both sides.

