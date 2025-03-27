'Political Black Comedy': MK Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath On Delimitation, Language Row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a satching attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks on the delimitation and three-language policy issue. CM Stalin stated that Tamil Nadu's strong stance on the two-language policy and fair delimitation has 'rattled' the BJP.

"Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide--and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews. And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us," said in a post on X.

Stalin described Adityanath's stance as a stark irony, labelling it "political black comedy at its darkest." He clarified that Tamil Nadu does not oppose any language, but stands firm against the imposition of chauvinism.

He added, "This isn’t irony—it’s political black comedy at its darkest. We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice."