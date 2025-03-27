Advertisement
LANGUAGE ROW

'Political Black Comedy': MK Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath On Delimitation, Language Row

MK Stalin described Adityanath's stance as a stark irony, citing it as "political black comedy at its darkest." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a satching attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks on the delimitation and three-language policy issue. CM Stalin stated that Tamil Nadu's strong stance on the two-language policy and fair delimitation has 'rattled' the BJP.

"Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide--and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews. And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us," said in a post on X.

Stalin described Adityanath's stance as a stark irony, labelling it "political black comedy at its darkest." He clarified that Tamil Nadu does not oppose any language,  but stands firm against the imposition of chauvinism.

He added, "This isn’t irony—it’s political black comedy at its darkest. We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

