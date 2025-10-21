Political Debate Flares Over Diwali Traditions Amid Pollution In National Capital | DNA

As the country celebrated Diwali with renewed zeal, especially in Delhi after an 8-year hiatus on firecrackers, a parallel narrative emerged on social media, questioning the traditions associated with Sanatan Dharma. In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of what he termed the "political sutli bomb" targeting Hindu festivals.

Watch Here:

#DNAWithRahulSinha | दीये बुझ गए..'राजनीतिक तेल' अभी बाकी है! हिंदू पर्व पर सियासत के सुतली बम का DNA टेस्ट



दिल्ली में पटाखे फोड़ने पर उठे सवाल, पटाखों से दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण का आरोप। दिल्ली में आज AQI 355 तक पहुंचा, दीपावली के दिन दिल्ली का AQI 345 था #DNA… pic.twitter.com/DDvMSEMYWC — Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 21, 2025

In Delhi, citizens were finally allowed to burst crackers after a long legal ban. The festive mood was palpable, but for some self-styled intellectuals, referred to in the report as gyanveers, the sound of celebration seemed to cause more mental unrest than environmental concern.

These commentators quickly shifted the conversation on social platforms from celebration to pollution, portraying Diwali festivities as the primary source of Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Diya lighting was branded as extravagant, and firecrackers were linked to a so-called "gas chamber" scenario in the capital.

However, the DNA report challenged this narrative with hard data. Scientific records over the last five years reveal that Delhi suffers from poor air quality on more than 260 days annually, regardless of Diwali celebrations. For instance, in 2024, even with minimal fireworks, AQI levels stood at 340 a day after Diwali. In 2025, with widespread firecracker use, the AQI rose marginally to 355. The analysis pointed out that the difference is negligible and that the root cause remains unchecked vehicular emissions and year-round pollution sources.

The episode further dissected the political and ideological undertones behind the criticism of Diwali traditions. Videos posted by political figures like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Udit Raj were highlighted. Yadav shared a clip of people collecting leftover oil from extinguished lamps in Ayodhya, implying the Deepotsav was wasteful. Udit Raj went further, suggesting that lighting 26 lakh lamps was unnecessary and accused leaders of ignoring their own 'inner darkness'.

The DNA analysis countered these statements with a global perspective. From Thailand’s water-wasting Songkran festival to Spain’s tomato-drenched La Tomatina, and America’s carbon-heavy Burning Man, the show argued that large-scale celebrations often involve significant environmental footprints, yet seldom face such targeted ideological criticism.

Comparisons were also drawn to Christmas festivities in the West. Statistics showed that during Christmas, carbon emissions spike up to 23 times the daily average, with millions of kilograms of food and plastic waste generated. Yet, these festivals are hailed as symbols of peace and togetherness, while Hindu festivals are often vilified through selective outrage.

Religious leaders featured in the episode condemned the growing politicisation of Sanatan traditions. Mahant Sitaram Das of Ayodhya’s Saket Bhavan temple and Swami Ashutoshanand of Kashi’s Kailash Math denounced the "selective hurt" expressed by politicians, accusing them of harbouring an "anti-Sanatan" mindset while remaining silent on similar practices in other religions.

The report questioned why leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, who identify as devout Hindus, would undermine events that unite Sanatanis across caste and class lines. The conclusion drawn was that such festivals threaten vote-bank politics built around caste divisions, and therefore face indirect opposition under the garb of environmentalism and fiscal prudence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also responded, defending the Ayodhya Deepotsav as a symbol of India's cultural pride and criticising attempts to reduce it to political propaganda.

The episode concluded with a call for introspection among those who claim to care for the environment only around Hindu festivals. It emphasised that India’s cultural identity is rooted in its festivals, and protecting them is as vital as protecting the environment.