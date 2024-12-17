Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832970https://zeenews.india.com/india/political-gesture-or-strategic-move-uddhav-thackeray-meets-cm-fadnavis-congress-reacts-2832970.html
NewsIndia
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Political Gesture Or Strategic Move? Uddhav Thackeray Meets CM Fadnavis, Congress Reacts

Uddhav Thackeray, along with his MLAs, met CM Fadnavis in Nagpur after the assembly elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Political Gesture Or Strategic Move? Uddhav Thackeray Meets CM Fadnavis, Congress Reacts Image: ANI

Days after Mahayuti picked Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra after securing a big victory in the assembly election which was held on November 20, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son MLAs Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai meet Fadnavis on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan office in Nagpur.

Fadnavis, sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5, had extended invitations to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend the ceremony. However, both leaders were reportedly absent.

Reacting to Uddhav's visit, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said, "It was a polite gesture. When guests arrive, you greet them warmly."

"Uddhav Thackeray is the group leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and a lot of group leaders have called on the speaker and in the same note, he visited the Speaker's office...I have not received any proposal (regarding the LoP of the Maharashtra Assembly) and if any proposal is put up before me, I will consider the same in accordance with the rules and procedures of the state assembly," Narwekar told to ANI.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole defended Uddhav's recent meeting with CM Fadnavis and said, " Devendra Fadnavis is the CM...we also meet him and now he (Uddhav Thackeray) has met him, what is the issue with that?..."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK