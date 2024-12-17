Political Gesture Or Strategic Move? Uddhav Thackeray Meets CM Fadnavis, Congress Reacts

Days after Mahayuti picked Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra after securing a big victory in the assembly election which was held on November 20, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son MLAs Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai meet Fadnavis on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan office in Nagpur.

Fadnavis, sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5, had extended invitations to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend the ceremony. However, both leaders were reportedly absent.

Reacting to Uddhav's visit, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said, "It was a polite gesture. When guests arrive, you greet them warmly."

"Uddhav Thackeray is the group leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and a lot of group leaders have called on the speaker and in the same note, he visited the Speaker's office...I have not received any proposal (regarding the LoP of the Maharashtra Assembly) and if any proposal is put up before me, I will consider the same in accordance with the rules and procedures of the state assembly," Narwekar told to ANI.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole defended Uddhav's recent meeting with CM Fadnavis and said, " Devendra Fadnavis is the CM...we also meet him and now he (Uddhav Thackeray) has met him, what is the issue with that?..."