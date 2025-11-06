Political Heat Rises As RJD Accuses EC Of ‘Engineered’ Power Cuts

New Delhi: As Voting for the phase 1 of Bihar Assembly Election kicks off today, covering 121 seats across all over 8 districts, RJD alleged a calculated and vindictive attempt to harm the electoral prospects Mahagathbandhan carries. The Pointless allegations received an immediate response from Election Commission Of India(ECI), which dismissed the allegations claiming it as 'misleading'.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the stronghold of Mahagathbandhan are being deliberately targeted by cutting off electricity at it's polling booths where it's supporters have gathered in large numbers to cast their votes.

“Electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused,” the RJD claimed in a post on X.

RJD also urged ECI to take immediate cognizance for such attempt and urged them to take prompt action.

As per reports, the Chief Electoral Officer was quick to dismiss RJD's charges as "misleading". It mentioned that the process for voting at the polling in all areas was smooth, with all standard protocols followed to make sure that voting process is fair and transparent without any interruption.

"This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. The is no as such basis for misleading propaganda to be followed," Bihar CEC added, refusing RJD's charges.

The CEC Gyanesh Kumar and both Election commissioner are also monitoring CCTV'S installed in all the polling stations from the central room, something they are doing for the first time.

Voting today began at 7 am at polling booths and is yet to set a fate of 1,314 candidates out of which 1,192 are men and remaining 122 are women for phase 1.

