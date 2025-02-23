Political Heat Rises In Bihar Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bhagalpur Visit

Political temperatures in Bihar soared on Sunday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur, where he is set to disburse nearly Rs 23,000 crore to around 9.8 crore farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The visit has sparked a war of words between political leaders, with opposition parties accusing the PM of eyeing the upcoming state assembly polls.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Bihar a day early to oversee preparations for the PM’s visit. He interacted with foxnut (makhana) farmers in Darbhanga, discussing plans for the proposed Makhana Board announced in the recent Union Budget.

“We decided that the Makhana Board must be set up in consultation with farmers, who are the real stakeholders. We didn’t want a diktat from Delhi’s Krishi Bhavan,” Chouhan told reporters after the ‘Makhana Panchayat.’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused PM Modi of choosing Bihar for the event with an eye on the state elections due in a few months. Chouhan dismissed the allegation, pointing out that Modi had recently visited Madhya Pradesh and Assam, where no elections are scheduled.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Now that polls are due in Bihar, it’s obvious the PM will focus on the state. Earlier, he was busy with Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana.”

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, an ally of the BJP, defended Modi’s visit, calling it proof that Bihar is a priority for the PM. “The Union Budget highlighted Bihar’s importance. I’m excited to attend the PM’s function,” Paswan said.

He also criticized Independent MP Pappu Yadav’s call for a bandh in Purnea and adjoining areas on Tuesday. Yadav, who wants the Makhana Board to be set up in Purnea, has threatened to block train traffic between Delhi and Purnea-Katihar if his demands are not met.

Pappu Yadav also took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming the JD(U) has been “infested with BJP loyalists.” He suggested that Kumar’s son, Nishant, should take over the party to save it.

When asked about Nishant’s potential entry into politics, Paswan said, “Why not? But it’s a decision he and the JD(U) have to take.” Chouhan emphasized the significance of the PM’s event, stating that it would impact the entire country as 9.8 crore farmers receive Rs 22,700 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.