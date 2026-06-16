/'Political immaturity': DMK's all-out attack on Congress' Rahul Gandhi following Tamil Nadu 'betrayal'

Tensions between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have escalated to an all-time high, with the latter launching a scathing attack on the grand old party and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. This fallout follows the Congress's decision to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after it emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
DMK cited "political immaturity" and a lack of transparency as the core reasons behind growing resentment within the INDIA bloc.
In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', DMK accused that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national elections, it often works to undermine them during state assembly polls.
"In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP," the mouthpiece said.
Furthermore, it claimed that during the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting, several senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction with how the Congress manages its relationships, and Rahul Gandhi was caught off-guard.
"Rahul Gandhi apparently did not anticipate such criticism. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition unity against the BJP, Congress itself became the principal target of criticism. The responsibility for that lies with Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity and dishonesty," the DMK's mouthpiece noted.
Tensions between the Congress and the DMK heightened following the grand old party's decision to support TVK.
According to ANI, citing this move as a "betrayal" that has deeply frustrated its party cadres, the DMK notably boycotted the recent INDIA bloc meeting.
Other than the DMK, the CPI(M) has also conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Kerala Assembly polls of 2026; however, the party sent MP John Brittas to attend the meeting.
Party - Seats won
TVK - 108
DMK - 59
AIADMK - 47
Congress - 5
(with ANI inputs)
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