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'Political immaturity': DMK's all-out attack on Congress' Rahul Gandhi following Tamil Nadu 'betrayal'

In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', DMK accused that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national elections, it often works to undermine them during state assembly polls.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
'Political immaturity': DMK's all-out attack on Congress' Rahul Gandhi following Tamil Nadu 'betrayal'
Image Credit: Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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