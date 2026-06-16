/'Political immaturity': DMK's all-out attack on Congress' Rahul Gandhi following Tamil Nadu 'betrayal'

Tensions between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have escalated to an all-time high, with the latter launching a scathing attack on the grand old party and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. This fallout follows the Congress's decision to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after it emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.