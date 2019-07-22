Political leaders hail ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi: Political leaders on Monday extended their warmest wishes to the entire team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission on moon.

Congratulating the ISRO team for the "flawless" launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that nation was "extremely proud of its scientists."

His tweet read, "Congratulations to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota. Team ISRO scripted a new chapter in India's space history with the launch of this ambitious and indigenous Mission to Moon. The nation is extremely proud of its scientists and Team ISRO."

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the ISRO team over the launch and thanked PM Modi for "encouraging our institutions for setting new standards everytime."

"I congratulate our scientists at @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 and setting yet another benchmark in the field of space technology. A grateful nation is proud of them. I also thank PM Modi ji for encouraging our institutions for setting new standards everytime," Shah's said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed ISRO for their achievement and said, "Congratulations on #Chandrayaan2. Compliments to the entire team @isro."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Chandrayaan-2's launch shows "India's growing prowess in space technology."

"#Chandrayaan2 is India's first rover-based space mission targeted to reach the _Moon's south polar region. Today's launch of #Chandrayaan2 reflects India's growing prowess in space technology. Congratulations Team! #ISROMissions," Javadekar's tweet read.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in his wishes to the ISRO team, said, "A proud moment for us as India reaches out for moon. Hard work of our scientists under visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi has culminated into this historic achievement. I congratulate our scientists & engineers at @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2."

Congress from its official Twitter handle also extended its wishes for ISRO's landmark achievement.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee gave a salute to the Indian scientists and said, "Indian scientists and ISRO, we salute you. #Chandrayaan2 Jai Hind."

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the scientists make India proud. "Congratulations to ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan2. The country is proud of the historic achievement of our scientists," Kejriwal's tweet read.

PM Narendra Modi, after the launch of Chandrayaan-2, had sent a note to ISRO chief K Sivan congratulating him and the entire team of ISRO on this stupendous achievement.

The Rs 978-crore mission was launched from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. It aims to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover and will be launched onboard GSLV-Mk0III-M1.