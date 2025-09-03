Advertisement
Political Shock: K Kavitha Quits BRS Soon After Suspension

K. Kavitha has resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a day after her suspension. She accused the leadership, including her cousins, of betraying party values and silencing dissent. Her exit has stirred fresh political ripples in Telangana, with uncertainty over her next move.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Image Credit: ( IANS )

