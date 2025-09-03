Political Shock: K Kavitha Quits BRS Soon After Suspension
K. Kavitha has resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a day after her suspension. She accused the leadership, including her cousins, of betraying party values and silencing dissent. Her exit has stirred fresh political ripples in Telangana, with uncertainty over her next move.
Trending Photos
K. Kavitha has resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a day after her suspension. She accused the leadership, including her cousins, of betraying party values and silencing dissent. Her exit has stirred fresh political ripples in Telangana, with uncertainty over her next move.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv