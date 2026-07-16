/Political tensions rise in J&K: NC plans Delhi protest as BJP calls for secretariat siege

Political temperatures are rising in Jammu and Kashmir as the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare for parallel, high-stakes protests scheduled for July 20, coinciding with the opening of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The National Conference remains resolute in its decision to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Despite not receiving official police clearance, party leadership—led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah—confirmed they will depart for the national capital on July 19.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "There is no change in our plans. The program for July 20 will go ahead as scheduled. We will remain patient for as long as we are permitted, while keeping our options open. I have instructed my party leaders that, regardless of the outcome, we will head to Delhi. Whether or not we are granted permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, we will still go."
In a direct challenge, the BJP has announced a major protest in the Kashmir Valley on the same day. Aimed at cornering the ruling NC government, the BJP is organizing a "Secretariat Gherao" to protest against alleged outsourcing scams and government recruitment policies.
"On July 20, the BJP will hold a 'Secretariat Chalo' protest with an estimated 20,000 participants. This is organized against anti-youth policies, job outsourcing, and recruitment scams. Instead of addressing the issues affecting the people, Omar Abdullah is attempting to divert attention through political drama. We will hold protests in every district following this demonstration to demand accountability," said Altaf Thakur, chief spokesperson, BJP.
The timing of these protests highlights the ongoing struggle for autonomy and governance in the region. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the subsequent reorganization of the state, the restoration of full statehood has remained the central, emotive demand for the National Conference.
While the NC-Congress alliance assumed office following the October 2024 assembly elections, the regional political landscape remains fractured. Notably, other opposition parties, such as Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have yet to clarify whether they will align with the National Conference’s movement in the capital.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.