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Political tensions rise in J&K: NC plans Delhi protest as BJP calls for secretariat siege

National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to hold high-stakes protests on July 20, coinciding with the opening of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Political tensions rise in J&K: NC plans Delhi protest as BJP calls for secretariat siege
Image Credit: Agencies

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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