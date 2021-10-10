‘Political tourism’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh snubs Rahul Gandhi’s Lakhimpur Kheri visit

New Delhi: Snubbing Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh termed the Congress MP’s Lakhimpur Kheri visit to meet the family of the farmers killed in the violence, an instance of ‘political tourism’.

The opposition has put constant pressure on the ruling BJP to arrest the accused responsible for the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s district on October 3 that killed eight people.

Giriraj Singh, as quoted by ANI, asked, "Rahul Gandhi's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri is merely an instance of political tourism. There is no genuine sympathy and compassion involved. Wherever Congress and the other opposition parties get a chance, they go ahead with their political tourism. I would like to ask why did Rahul Gandhi not visit the family of the journalist killed in that incident? Why has he not visited Kashmir to meet families of people who are being killed over there?"

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri late on October 6. Talking to reporters after the visit, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had said all the three families want justice.

“All the three families have said one thing that they are not concerned about compensation but want justice,” she said. Vadra has also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the violent incident.

In the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in Uttar Pradesh, eight people lost their lives, including four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Among the other four, two who died were present in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who came to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while one was a local journalist and one was a driver. Farmer leaders alleged Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and knocked down farmers with his SUV.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who was arrested on Saturday (October 9) night in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been sent to judicial custody for now.

A local court will hear the matter on Monday (October 11) on whether to send Ashish Mishra to police custody or not, his lawyer Avdesh Kumar Singh said.

(With agency inputs)

