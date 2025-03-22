Political Turmoil In Punjab Deepens As AAP Cracks Down On Protesting Farmers

In Punjab, the political situation has taken a dramatic turn after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a strong crackdown on protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu borders, removing the temporary structures erected by the protesters. For several months, farmers have gathered at the borders, demanding that both the Centre and the state government address their long-standing issues. This protest follows an earlier massive farmers’ movement that forced the government to cancel the highly unpopular farm bill—a decision hailed as a major victory for the agricultural community.

The recent crackdown by AAP has divided public opinion. Many farmers and opposition political leaders argue that this action is yet another example of the government ignoring the struggles of the farming community.

Speaking on ZEE TV, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, sarcastically remarked, "Bhagwant Mann sure has a flair for drama—first he parades problems right up close to claim victimhood, then gradually abandons every sector as if he were a visionary. But everyone knows that he is not a visionary; he has no foresight. He even invited our farmers to his home just to humiliate them before taking harsh actions. This isn’t leadership; it’s a masterclass in political opportunism. If he abandons every sector, Punjab will soon be left behind too."

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) [BKU (U)] chose not to attend the meeting organized by the Punjab government.

On the other hand, some voices in the business community have welcomed the decision. They believe that opening the border will boost trade and help revive a sector that has suffered losses over the past few years. "This is a much-needed relief for many businessmen," commented a local trade leader.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, while strongly criticizing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said, "CM Bhagwant Mann misused and humiliated farmers for votes and now claims credit for ending the protest he sparked. This betrayal reveals an unholy alliance of AAP, fake farm leaders, and Congress, sacrificing Punjab’s farmers. Why must Punjab suffer when similar protests ended elsewhere without incident?" he questioned.

According to several political experts, the decision to open the border could be the strongest move made by the government in the last three years. However, these experts also warned that the benefits might only reach specific sectors, while the majority farming community—accounting for nearly 70% of Punjab’s vote—remains deeply concerned.

"AAP’s strong action against protesting farmers shows a complete disregard for the hard work and sacrifices of our people," said Sukhbir Badal, the former president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). He added, "The government should be supporting the farmers instead of taking steps that hurt their ability to protest for their rights."

Experts opine that Punjab is now at a crossroads. They argue that while the cancellation of the infamous farm bill was a landmark achievement for protesting farmers, the recent crackdown by AAP has only deepened the divide.

Daljit Singh Cheema, the spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), also shared a cautious perspective. "Cancelling the farm bill was an important step to protect our farmers, but more comprehensive support is needed," he said.

Cheema added, "This undemocratic, illogical act is a betrayal of farm leaders and an attempt to crush their agitation. The government must explain its actions and release all farm leaders without delay. Political collusion will not be tolerated."

Political pundits in Punjab believe that as the government pushes forward with policies favoring economic revival through border openings, the farming community remains skeptical and fearful that their hard-won rights and livelihoods are being undermined. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the government can strike a balance between economic growth and social justice or if the protests will intensify in response to what many see as an unjust use of power.