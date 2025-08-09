'Political Will And Coordination…': Air Force Chief Lists Reasons For Operation Sindoor’s Success

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday, credited the strong "political will" of the Indian government for the success of Operation Sindoor. Additionally, he also stated that clear directives and close coordination between the Indian Armed Forces and agencies were also key to the achievement.

Speaking about the operation during an event at HAL Management Academy in Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal Singh said one of the biggest reasons for its success was the strong support from the political leadership.

“There were very clear directions given to us. No restrictions were put on us. If there were any constraints, they were self-made,” he said.

He explained that the Indian Air Force had complete freedom to plan and execute the mission.

“We decided how much to escalate. Our attacks were calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it,” he added, stressing that the measured approach helped achieve objectives without unnecessary escalation.

Operation Sindoor, which involved the coordinated efforts of the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy, was planned and carried out with precision. The Chief highlighted that synchronisation between the three forces was a major factor behind its success. “The post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) made a real difference. He was there to get us together,” he said, underlining the role of the CDS in ensuring inter-service coordination.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval also played a key role in the operation, according to the Air Chief. “The NSA brought together all the agencies, ensuring that every part of the mission was aligned and working towards the same goal,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh pointed out that such cooperation between the armed forces and agencies is essential in modern military operations. He credited the smooth flow of information, joint planning, and mutual trust among the services for enabling swift decision-making.

The success of Operation Sindoor has evolved military capabilities and readiness to act decisively when required, Singh noted.

“It was political will combined with professional execution,” he said, adding that this approach could serve as a model for future operations.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the wee hours of May 7 to avenge the gruesome terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In India’s precision strikes, terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was targeted.