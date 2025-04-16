'Politically Motivated': Congress Stages Protests Against BJP And ED After Chargesheet Filed Against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi In National Herald Case

The Congress party launched a major protest nationwide on Wednesday against the Central government and the investigative agencies after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the senior leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in the National Herald Case.

The protests have been launched across the country with the grand old party's senior leaders in the frontline. According to ANI, in the national capital, some Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police because they attempted to breach security barriers near the Congress office.

#WATCH | Congress workers hold a protest against the central government at their 24, Akbar Road party office in Delhi.





Congress Leaders React To Protests Against Centre And Probe Agencies

Talking to reporters, Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that the case against the Congress leaders is politically motivated.

He said, "This is a politically motivated case. We have faith in the judicial system. We will fight it out legally... Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been purposefully targeted. This has been done to suppress the voice of the opposition."

Talking to reporters, Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that the case against the Congress leaders is politically motivated.

He said, "This is a politically motivated case. We have faith in the judicial system. We will fight it out legally... Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been purposefully targeted. This has been done to suppress the voice of the opposition."

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that the Congress workers are agitated and that the chargesheet was filed on the last day in a "false" case that is over a decade old.

"Our people are agitated, the public is agitated, Congress workers are agitated. In a 12-year-old false case, you remembered only on the last day to file a chargesheet. You invoked charges of money laundering in the chargesheet where not even one paisa was laundered, where not even one asset was transferred, where Young India is a non-profit organisation."

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Congress protest against Centre and central agencies, party leader Supriya Shrinate says, "Our people are agitated, public is agitated, Congress workers are agitated. In a 12-year-old false case, you remembered only on the last day to file a chargesheet.… pic.twitter.com/mWdgp4E2jj — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

ED's Chargesheet Against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

On Tuesday, the probe agency ED had filed a chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including some firms. Furthermore, the matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Court for April 25.

The Congress party then staged protests on Wednesday in front of ED offices at the district level in different states against the saffron party-led government.

