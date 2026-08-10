/'Politically motivated, fabricated': What Delhi Court said on sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh

A Delhi Court said that the allegations levelled against former BJP MP and ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seem politically motivated, at the same time fabricated. The Rouse Avenue court also highlighted that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations and the prosecution witnesses cited turned hostile during the trial. The MP-MLA court in Delhi acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a high-profile sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.
"Keeping in view the aforesaid authority, I have no hitch in saying that the version given by the victims discredit the prosecution case completely and also show that the entire allegations are false and fabricated made collectively at the instance of ** [one of the wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment] and ** [a male wrestler] and the coaches of Mahadev academy against the accused persons in deep conspiracy which seems to be motivated politically," said the Court.
While the full judgment has not yet been made public, preliminary observations from the court point to significant inconsistencies in the prosecution's case, reported ANI. Presiding over the matter, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar raised critical questions regarding the nature and timing of the accusations. According to the court's observations, the allegations were raised collectively by the women wrestlers simultaneously, even though the specific incidents were claimed to have taken place across varying dates and locations.
Furthermore, the court scrutinized the post-complaint conduct of certain complainants. Evidence presented revealed that some accusers remained in active contact with the accused individuals well after the accusations surfaced, going as far as extending invitations to Singh for family functions and weddings. The court noted that these social interactions severely undermined the credibility and reliability of the charges.
"Despite the alleged incidents, they had maintained cordial relations with the accused, invited him to family functions and wedding ceremonies and continued to interact with him. No contemporaneous complaint was made by them or by the persons who allegedly knew of the incidents," the court observed.
The Delhi High Court also noticed that the victims met the higher authorities, but they did not disclose the incident to them also. The court found that the evidence of the hostile witnesses, the subsequent conduct of the alleged victims, the circumstances surrounding their earlier statements and the absence of contemporaneous complaints collectively supported the defence contention that the allegations were not reliable.
During the arguements it was submitted by the advocate Rajiv Mohan, counsel for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, that the allegations levelled against the accused are false. The Court observed that the entire allegations against the accused persons are false and fabricated, made collectively at the instance of two Prosecution witnesses and the coaches of Mahadev Academy, in a deep conspiracy which seems to be politically motivated.
"The allegations are strikingly similar, made at the same time, at a common place, which shows prior meticulous planning against the accused persons," the court said. After considering all the documentary and other evidence and deposition of the witnesses as well as other material on record, the court said, "This Court has no hitch in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the allegations against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt."
"Accordingly, the accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stands acquitted of all charges under Sections 354, 354A, 506 (Part-I) of the IPC and the accused Vinod Tomar is acquitted of the charge under Section 506 (Part-I) of the IPC," the court ordered.
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