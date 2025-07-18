Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led Central Government of carrying out a decade-long "witch hunt" against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

His remarks came a day after the Enforcement Directorate filed its latest chargesheet against him in connection with its money laundering probe in a 3.53-acre land deal in Gurugram’s Shikohpur in 2008.

"My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt. I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, will withstand any kind of persecution and that the truth will eventually prevail.

"I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail," he added in the post.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court on Friday took up the money laundering Prosecution complaint (Charge sheet) filed against Robert Vadra and others and listed it for verification of documents.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra took up the charge sheet and asked the record keeper (Ahalmad) to check the charge sheet and documents and give a report.

The court listed the matter for consideration on July 24.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) NK Matta appeared for the ED and sought a short date.

Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with an alleged fraudulent land deal involving businessman Robert Vadra and others.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008.

The complaint alleges the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality.

