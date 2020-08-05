Politicians cutting across party lines congratulate 'Ram Bhakts' ahead of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

New Delhi: As India gears up for the bhoomi pujan event for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5). The celebrations began at 8 am and PM Modi will perform bhoomi pujan at the auspicious time of 12:40 pm.

Apart from PM Modi, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be in attendance.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on this historic day from across all quarters.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote: "Jai Mahadev Jai Siya-Ram, Jai Radhe-Krishna Jai Hanuman. May everyone be full of Lord Shiva's blessing, the self-sufficiency of Shri Ram and the unfettered sense of Shri Krishna! Hope that the present and future generations will also follow the dignity for the good and peace of all with true heart, as per the path shown by "maryada Purushottam Ram"."

जय महादेव जय सिया-राम

जय राधे-कृष्ण जय हनुमान भगवान शिव के कल्याण, श्रीराम के अभयत्व व श्रीकृष्ण के उन्मुक्त भाव से सब परिपूर्ण रहें! आशा है वर्तमान व भविष्य की पीढ़ियां भी मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम के दिखाए मार्ग के अनुरूप सच्चे मन से सबकी भलाई व शांति के लिए मर्यादा का पालन करेंगी. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 5, 2020

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote: "The 'Muhurta' to start construction of Shri Ram temple is near. On this holy occasion, my salutations to all the Ram devotees who have directly and indirectly contributed to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Nirman movement and my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen. #JaiShriRam"

श्रीराम मन्दिर निर्माण शुभारंभ का मुहूर्त अब निकट है। इस पवित्र अवसर पर पिछले कई दशकों से श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ निर्माण आंदोलन में प्रत्यक्ष अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से अपना सहयोग देने वाले सभी राम भक्तों को मेरा नमन एवं समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/uN7Xw0aa5k — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 5, 2020

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote: "The whole world will witness the moment of India's glorious history. The foundation for the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Ramlala will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty wishes to all Indians on this occasion."

भारत देश के अर्वाचीन इतिहास में स्वर्णीम अक्षरों में अंकीत होने वाले क्षण का कल पूरा विश्व साक्षी होगा| रामलला के जन्मस्थल पर भव्य मंदिर निर्माण की नींव प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के हाथों रखी जाएगी| इस अवसर पर सभी भारतीयों को हृदय पूर्वक शुभकामनाएं| pic.twitter.com/GdiMliIlHK — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 4, 2020

PM Modi will fly to Lucknow from New Delhi at 9.30 am on a special jet. After landing in Lucknow, he will board a chopper to Ayodhya. After landing in Ayodhya, PM Modi will offer prayers and perform a puja at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Ayodhya has been decked up and huge CCTV screens have been set up across the holy city to allow the people to watch the ceremony live once it begins.