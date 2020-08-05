हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Temple

Politicians cutting across party lines congratulate 'Ram Bhakts' ahead of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

As India gears up for the bhoomi pujan event for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5). The celebrations began at 8 am and PM Modi will perform bhoomi pujan at the auspicious time of 12:40 pm.

Politicians cutting across party lines congratulate &#039;Ram Bhakts&#039; ahead of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

New Delhi: As India gears up for the bhoomi pujan event for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5). The celebrations began at 8 am and PM Modi will perform bhoomi pujan at the auspicious time of 12:40 pm.

Apart from PM Modi, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be in attendance.

Click for Ram Mandir live updates:

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on this historic day from across all quarters.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote: "Jai Mahadev Jai Siya-Ram, Jai Radhe-Krishna Jai Hanuman. May everyone be full of Lord Shiva's blessing, the self-sufficiency of Shri Ram and the unfettered sense of Shri Krishna! Hope that the present and future generations will also follow the dignity for the good and peace of all with true heart, as per the path shown by "maryada Purushottam Ram"."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote: "The 'Muhurta' to start construction of Shri Ram temple is near. On this holy occasion, my salutations to all the Ram devotees who have directly and indirectly contributed to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Nirman movement and my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen. #JaiShriRam"

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote: "The whole world will witness the moment of India's glorious history. The foundation for the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Ramlala will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty wishes to all Indians on this occasion."

PM Modi will fly to Lucknow from New Delhi at 9.30 am on a special jet. After landing in Lucknow, he will board a chopper to Ayodhya. After landing in Ayodhya, PM Modi will offer prayers and perform a puja at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Ayodhya has been decked up and huge CCTV screens have been set up across the holy city to allow the people to watch the ceremony live once it begins.

 

Tags:
Ram TempleRam MandirAyodhyaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Indian Army starts process to grant Permanent Commission to women officers
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M9S

Ayodhya Live Updates : First exclusive picture of 'Bhagwan Ram'