Politics Meets Playfulness: Priyanka Chaturvedi’s VP Voting Reel Features Shashi Tharoor In Cameo | WATCH

NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the new Vice President, securing a comfortable victory. The election witnessed a strong turnout with 752 members casting their votes out of the total 782 in the electoral college. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a video of herself casting the vote with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor behind in the line.

Announcing the results, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P.C. Mody said that Radhakrishnan polled 452 first preference votes, defeating opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, who received 300 first preference votes.

The Vice Presidential Poll was billed as a rare ‘South vs South’ electoral contest.

Radhakrishnan, a veteran leader from Tamil Nadu with a long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was pitched by the NDA as a grassroots leader with administrative experience.

Vice President Election

The Vice President is chosen by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament – 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha (which presently has five vacancies) and 543 members of the Lok Sabha (one vacancy).

The election was conducted through a secret ballot, following the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.

The election was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose term was to last till 2027.

As the Vice President, Radhakrishnan will also function as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a role that places him at the heart of parliamentary proceedings, amid the frequent disruptions that have affected the sessions of both houses.

(with IANS inputs)