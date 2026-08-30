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‘Politics today has become a game of self-interest’: Mohan Bhagwat’s blunt message in New York

Bhagwat urged religious communities to turn dialogue into grassroots cooperation and everyday action. He also backed An international declaration rejecting religious hatred, violence and the misuse of technology.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 07:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 07:29 AM IST
‘Politics today has become a game of self-interest’: Mohan Bhagwat’s blunt message in New York
Image Credit: Faith leaders reject religion-fuelled hate. (Photo: IANS)

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