Rajesh Sakriya, a 41-year-old Rajkot man from Gujarat, has been identified as the man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) at her home in Civil Lines on Wednesday. As police continue interrogating him, there are conflicting possible motives for the attack, including that his mother said he was distressed following a recent Supreme Court judgment on stray dogs.

Accused's Mother Blames Stray Dog Judgment As Motive

Bhanu, mother of Rajesh Sakriya, informed media agencies that her son is a passionate dog lover and was "frustrated following the Supreme Court judgment against stray dogs" to put them in one place in Delhi-NCR and relocate them to shelters. She further said he had gone to Delhi immediately after the order, saying, "We don't know anything else." This indicates a personal, emotionally motivated motive.

However, some reports also suggest that Sakriya had attended the public meeting in order to apprise the Chief Minister of a relative's arrest, and a petition was said to be pending in court. Delhi Police are now checking all claims and motives.

Incident Details And Ongoing Investigation

Witnesses said that Sakriya went to Chief Minister Gupta with some papers, then started screaming and physically assaulted her. Some alleged that he seemed intoxicated, but this is not confirmed. The security staff of the Chief Minister immediately arrested Sakriya, and he is being questioned at the Civil Lines police station.

The attack happened at a planned public hearing when Chief Minister Gupta was taking queries from residents to resolve their issues. Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh is personally overseeing the investigation into this major security lapse at the Chief Minister's house.

Political Reactions And Calls for Action

The attack has precipitated emotional responses from the political circles. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspected a "political conspiracy" behind the attack. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused opponents as not being able to accept the Chief Minister's grassroots work and demanded an investigation to unravel any behind-the-scenes forces of the attacker.

While, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Atishi criticized the attack, laying stress on the fact that "there is no room for violence in a democracy." Ms. Atishi said she hoped Delhi Police would take the "harshest action against the perpetrators" and wished the Chief Minister safe and sound.

ALSO READ | Rekha Gupta Attacked: Who is Rajesh? Man Who Attacked Delhi CM During Public Hearing Identified