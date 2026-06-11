Choose between Abhishek and me: Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee

Trouble for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems unlikely to end. The party, which was once unstoppable, is now facing severe internal trouble. Already divided between two factions and facing resignations from key and senior party leaders, the crisis has worsened with senior Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee openly challenging the party leadership. He stated that Mamata Banerjee must choose between him and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He called Abhishek Banerjee "arrogant", said he would no longer represent him in legal matters, and alleged that his own security cover was deliberately withdrawn despite threats to his life.

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Speaking to 24 Ghanta journalist Shreyasi Ganguly, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and expressed frustration over his position within the party.

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Kalyan Banerjee said that Mamata Banerjee would eventually have to choose between him and Abhishek Banerjee. He asserted that he was not an employee of Abhishek Banerjee and announced that he would no longer represent him in legal matters.

Calling Abhishek Banerjee an "arrogant boy," Kalyan Banerjee claimed that people were leaving the party because of him. He said he had already conveyed his views to the party leadership and made it clear that those who wished to stay with Abhishek Banerjee were free to do so.

Questioning his treatment within the party, Kalyan Banerjee said he had done nothing wrong to be branded a "thief." He added that if the leadership, including Mamata Banerjee, chose not to understand his concerns, he had nothing more to say. He also revealed that he had communicated his views to TMC leader Derek O'Brien and expected him to convey the message to Mamata Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee further said that his security cover had been withdrawn, while Abhishek Banerjee continued to enjoy security protection. Claiming that his life was under threat, he said he had written to the Assembly Speaker regarding the matter.

He alleged that the party had suffered because of Abhishek Banerjee's leadership and urged the leadership to recognise the problem. Taking another swipe at the TMC leader, Kalyan Banerjee remarked that Abhishek Banerjee might be "the boss of Camac Street" but not of West Bengal.

The TMC MP also claimed that his criticism of Abhishek Banerjee was not new and that he had been raising concerns about him since 2022. Despite his differences with Abhishek, Banerjee stressed that he continued to stand firmly with Mamata Banerjee. He said he had been facing constant threats and hostility, which he attributed to his opposition to Abhishek Banerjee within the party.

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