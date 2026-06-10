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trendingNowenglish3054258https://zeenews.india.com/india/politics/sushmita-dev-resigns-tmc-rajya-sabha-meets-himanta-biswa-sarma-future-political-plans-3054258.html
NewsIndia'Didn't want to be in two boats': Sushmita Dev on leaving TMC and Rajya Sabha
SUSHMITA DEV

'Didn't want to be in two boats': Sushmita Dev on leaving TMC and Rajya Sabha

Former Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has resigned from both the party and her Rajya Sabha membership. After meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, she said she did not want to be "in two boats" and would soon announce her future political plans

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Didn't want to be in two boats': Sushmita Dev on leaving TMC and Rajya Sabhaformer TMC leader Sushmita Dev. (Photo: ANI)

 

 

 

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