'Didn't want to be in two boats': Sushmita Dev on leaving TMC and Rajya Sabha
Former Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has resigned from both the party and her Rajya Sabha membership. After meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, she said she did not want to be "in two boats" and would soon announce her future political plans
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