MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the ECI and said frequent electoral defeats have effected the latter mentally. Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that the Election Commission of India was "compromised".

Calling such comments "childish", Fadnavis said, "I will advise Gandhi to work among people rather travelling abroad and defaming the country. This (such statements) will not get him votes. Frequent electoral defeats have disturbed Gandhi mentally." Speaking at an event here on Sunday, Gandhi claimed that, in simple terms, more people voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections than there are adults in the state.

"The Election Commission gave us a voting figure for 5:30 PM, and between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM, 65 lakh voters voted. This is physically impossible to happen. For a voter to vote, it takes approximately 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen,” he said.

"When we asked them for the videography, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the videography. It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and it is very clear that there is something wrong with the system," Gandhi claimed.