Poll of Polls West Bengal: 6 out of 8 exit polls predict CM Banerjee's ouster - Check numbers

West Bengal exit polls 2026: The second and final phase of polling for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections concluded on Wednesday, with voter turnout of nearly 92 per cent. The main contest in the polls is between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This election is being widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the TMC, as both phases recorded high voter turnouts.

The first phase of polling was held on April 23. With a total of 294 constituency seats, the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly is 148.

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West Bengal exit polls 2026

1- Zeenia AI:

TMC: 129-145

BJP: 144-160

2- Poll Diary:

TMC: 99-127

BJP: 142-171

3- Praja Poll:

TMC: 85-110

BJP: 178-208

4- Janmat Polls:

TMC: 195-205

BJP: 80-90

5- Matrize:

TMC: 125-140

BJP: 146-161

6- P-Marq:

TMC: 118-138

BJP: 150-175

7- People's Pulse:

TMC: 177-187

BJP: 95-110

8- Praja Poll:

TMC: 85-110

BJP- 178-208

West Bengal election 2021

In the 2021 West Bengal election, CM Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory with BJP winning 77 seats.

West Bengal election 2026

As per news agency ANI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv".

Assam exit polls 2026

Several exit poll surveys on Wednesday projected a decisive victory for the BJP in Assam, indicating that incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to return to power for a second consecutive term.

Kerala exit polls 2026

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to return to power in Kerala, after a decade in the opposition, as per a broad convergence of exit poll projections released on Wednesday.

According to IANS, if the forecast showing a clear advantage for the Congress-led alliance comes true, then it would signal the end of the decade-long rule of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The results of the West Bengal elections will be declared on May 4, along with the results of polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

(with agencies' inputs)

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