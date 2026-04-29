Polls of Exit Polls 2026: Bengal to BJP; hung assembly in Kerala; TVK surprise in Tamil Nadu - Key takeaways

Polls of exit poll results 2026: The Exit poll results have been out for the four states and one union territory and the results are on the expected lines. The exit polls are giving an edge to the BJP in a tightly contested West Bengal, while a hung assembly is the prediction of many for Kerala. In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to retain power in the state with a clear majority, while in Tamil Nadu, DMK under MK Stalin remains a decisive force but at least two exit polls predict a BIG TVK surprise. Here are the state-wise exit poll results 2026:

According to most of the exit polls, the BJP appears to be destined for history debut in power in West Bengal while TMC is not far away from the majority mark.

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Zeeinia-ICPL Exit Poll: TMC 129-145 | BJP 144-160

Matrize Exit Poll: TMC 125-140 | BJP 146-161

Janmat exit polls: TMC 195-205 | BJP 80-90 | Congress 1-3

P-Marq exit polls: TMC 118-138 | BJP 150-175

Peoples Pulse: TMC 177-187 | BJP 95-110 | Congress 1-3

Chanakya Strategies: TMC+ 130-140 | BJP 150-160

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK may retain power with the actor-turned politician Vijay’s TVK making making big impact in at least two exit polls. The AIADMK may again remain confined to around 60 seats.

Zeenia AI Exit polls results: DMK+ 140- 162 | AIADMK+ 52 - 74 | Others 7-10

Axis My India exit poll results: DMK+ 92-110 | AIADMK+ 22-23 |TVK 98-120

JVC Exit Poll Results: DMK+ 75-95 | AIADMK+ 128-147 | TVK 8-15

Matrize Exit Poll Results: DMK+ 122-132 | AIADMK+ 87-100 | TVK 10-12

P-Marq Exit Poll Results: DMK 125-145 | AIADMK+ 65-85 | TVK 16-26

Peoples Insight Exit Poll Results: DMK+ 120-140 | AIADMK+ 60-70 | TVK 30-40

In Kerala, the majority of the exit polls show an exit door to the ruling LDF with the Congress-led UDF set to return to power after a gap of around 10 years.

Zeenia AI Exit Polls Results: LDF+ 58-70 | UDF+ 63-74 | BJP+ 2-5

Axis My India Exit Poll Results: LDF+ 49-62 | UDF+ 78-90 | BJP+ 0-3

Peoples Insight Exit Poll Results: LDF+ 58-68 | UDF+ 66-76 | BJP+ 10-14

Peoples Pulse Exit Poll Results: LDF+ 55-65 | UDF+ 75-85 | BJP+ 0-3

In Assam, the BJP under Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to retain power in the state. The Congress appears to be heading towards yet another poll rout in the state.

Zeenia AI Exit Poll Result: BJP/NDA 80-86 | Congress+ 29- 35 | AIUDF/other 8-13

Axis My India Exit Poll Result: BJP+ 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36

Janmat polls Exit Poll Result: BJP+ 87-98 | Congress+ 29-30

Matrize Exit Poll Result: BJP+85-95 | Congress+ 25-32

Peoples Insight Exit Poll Result: BJP+ 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34

The actual results for the five state assemblies - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry - will be out on May 4.