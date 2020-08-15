Polls will be conducted in J&K after delimitation process is complete: PM Modi in his I-Day speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on Saturday (August 15, 2020) said that the `delimitation process` in Jammu and Kashmir is underway and that polls will be conducted soon.

"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said.

Emphasising on the development projects undertaken in J&K Modi said, "This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir."

PM Modi delivered his seventh Independence Day speech today from Delhi's historic Red Fort.

Special arrangements had been made at the Red Fort in the national capital to mark this years Independence Day. Only invited guests were granted entry, with special seating arrangements and all safety protocols have been put in place keeping the COVID-19 crisis in mind.