'Pollution is a legacy problem resulting from negligence of previous govts': Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that air pollution and pollution of the Yamuna river are "legacy problems" caused by years of neglect and short-term policymaking by the previous AAP government, asserting that her administration is pursuing a comprehensive, long-term strategy to address both challenges.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Gupta rejected the criticism that measures such as GRAP, Odd-Even, artificial rain and anti-smog guns have failed to deliver results, saying these steps were never meant to be permanent solutions.

"Pollution is a legacy problem resulting from the negligence of previous governments. If we look at pollution only from the perspective that the air should be clean, we will not get results. You have to work on dust, air and water together, with a holistic vision," she said.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gupta said previous administrations relied heavily on temporary relief measures and publicity, while ignoring structural reforms.

"Sprinklers, anti-smog guns and mist can give only short-term relief. The real work should have been done on dust mitigation, public transport and long-term planning," she said.

The Chief Minister identified vehicular emissions, road dust and waste mismanagement as key contributors to Delhi's air pollution, which often remains in the 'severe' category even during winter months. "Vehicular emission is said to be a major cause of pollution, but public transport was never taken to the extent it should have been," she said.

Gupta said her government has drawn up a phased plan to move Delhi's public transport system towards zero emissions. "When we came, we planned that public transport should be 100 per cent electric and on clean fuel. Today, there are around 3,600 buses in Delhi. We added 1,700 buses after coming to power, and by December 2026, this will reach 7,700. Our requirement is 11,000 buses, which we will complete by 2028," she said.

She added that funding has been sanctioned for Metro expansion, last-mile connectivity through EV autos, e-bikes and cycles near Metro stations, and stricter enforcement against unfit and polluting vehicles. "The government has to make a 360-degree movement. Work has to be done on every single aspect," she said.

Gupta also pointed to reforms in road construction and maintenance to reduce dust pollution. "Earlier, one department would build a road, and another would dig it again. This was the work culture of Delhi. We are changing that by enforcing ducting and accountability," she said, adding that engineers from PWD and MCD were brought together to standardise practices.

Linking garbage mountains directly to air pollution, Gupta said a visible reduction in landfills is the result of policy-driven, time-bound action. "Delhi generates about 11,000 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Earlier, it was never processed, and that is why mountains of garbage were formed," she said, attacking the Opposition for merely shifting waste from one site to another.

She said the government is confident of clearing legacy waste at the Okhla and Bhalswa landfill sites by 2026, while work at Ghazipur may take longer. "These results are not without policy and dedication," she said.

On the Yamuna river, Gupta said untreated sewage, cattle dung and industrial waste flowing directly into drains had severely polluted the river. "Friends, drains were falling straight into Yamuna ji. Sewage treatment plants were not upgraded. These conditions were spoiled over years," she said.

The Chief Minister said her government has upgraded 37 old sewage treatment plants and initiated large-scale de-silting of drains across the city. "As soon as we came, we started de-silting work. New machines from Finland are being used at places like Najafgarh, Barapullah and Sunheri Pullah," she said.

She also highlighted steps to process cattle dung through biogas plants. "For so many years, did anyone think of setting up biogas plants? Thousands of tonnes of dung went into drains and then into Yamuna ji. We have started the first plant to process 600 tonnes, with more plants in the pipeline," she said.

Addressing opposition criticism on the pace of cleaning the Yamuna, Gupta said results cannot be instantaneous. "People ask, 'When will Yamuna be clean?' I tell them, these are conditions spoiled over the years. The steps we have taken are time-bound, and their results will be visible with time," she said.

Reiterating her government's approach, Gupta said, "The government will do its bit, the public will also have to do its bit. Together, we will be able to get better air and cleaner water for Delhi."