Ponty Chadha's son arrested at airport, faces charges of cheating home buyers

Manpreet Singh Chadha, son of late builder and liquor baron Ponty Chadha, was arrested by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing late on Wednesday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was scheduled to take a flight to Phuket.

Manpreet, also known as Monty, arrived at IGI and was to board a flight to Thailand. It is here that personnel from EOW cornered and arrested him.

Manpreet is accused of cheating home buyers and taking money from them but never delivering the promised homes. Between 2005 and 2006, the Chadha family had promised to create a large township in Ghaziabad. The project was named Webcity and prospective buyers were told that it would be spread over 1500 acres. They were also told that the township would have schools, a clubhouse, swimming pool, hospital and even a helipad. The buyers were also told that land would be acquired in eight months while construction of homes would be done in 18 months. Putting their trust, and money, into the promises given, many home buyers invested varying sums totalling several crores. Eventually, they were even told that the state government has given its approval to the project and that a masterplan is ready. By 2011 and when no construction had started, the buyers began to question Manpreet's company. It is alleged that to counter angry buyers, Manpreet's company even hired bouncers.

While these buyers maintain that the intended area for Webcity remains a desolate farmland till date, Delhi Police had registered a case against Manpreet, his family members and several company officials in 2018 itself.