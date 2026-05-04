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NewsIndiaPoonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's Prakasam.R with 161309 defeats DMK
POONAMALLEE ELECTION RESULTS 2026 WINNER DECLARED

Poonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's Prakasam.R with 161309 defeats DMK

Poonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Prakasam R has won the Poonamallee (SC) assembly seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections by a commanding margin of 72,740 votes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Poonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's Prakasam.R with 161309 defeats DMKPhoto Credit: IANS

Poonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's Prakasam R has won the Poonamallee (SC) assembly seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections by a commanding margin of 72,740 votes. Trailing candidates include Krishnaswamy A of DMK, Mekala J of Naam Tamilar Katchi, Elumalai T A of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Rajasekaran K of BSP, and several independent candidates, including Dhasarathan R, Dr Jayanthi R, Purushothaman B, Ravikumar M, Sivakumar S, and Velu S.

In the 2021 assembly elections, DMK's Krishnaswamy A had won the same seat by a larger margin of 94,110 votes, with Pattali Makkal Katchi's Rajamannar S X finishing as runner-up with 55,468 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi's Manimekalai A was among the other candidates in that contest.

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