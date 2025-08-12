Poonch Flood: High School Swept Away, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

A high school in the Surankote area, Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly hit by a flash flood during the intervening night of August 11 and 12. According to the local media reports, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

The flash flood swept away a 200-feet-long shed on the side of the school and its sports room, as per the local media reports. Along with this, all records and sports items that were kept in the room were also affected. In addition, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Poonch Flood Visual

In the visuals that have emerged, the school shed could be seen heavily damaged by the flash floods.

Dehradun Schools Shut Amid Rain

A holiday has been declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centers in the Dehradun district today, given the possibility of heavy rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall issued by the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, a holiday has been declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12 as well as all Anganwadi centers in the Dehradun district for tomorrow, Tuesday, i.e., August 12. This order will apply not only to school students but also equally to school management and staff," an official release said on Monday.

Kedarnath Yatra Halted

The Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been temporarily halted for three days due to a red alert issued by the weather department predicting heavy rainfall in the region. The district administration has been put on high alert, and security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals.

As per the predictions by the IMD, heavy rain is expected in Rudraprayag district and the entire state on August 12, 13, and 14.

Uttarkashi Floods

After the tragic floods that hit the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand, sweeping away houses and leading to widespread losses, nearly 1,278 people have been rescued in operations in Dharali.

Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI that the Valley Bridge and road connectivity have been restored, and the district officials are monitoring the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(with ANI inputs)