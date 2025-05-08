Poonch News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Jammu Police Issues Advisory As Region Faces Blackout

On Thursday, Indian defence forces effectively thwarted missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan targeting military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, following a series of loud explosions reported in Jammu. Emergency blackouts and warning sirens were activated throughout the region, with sirens also sounding in Poonch, Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara. Indian air defence units successfully intercepted multiple drones and missiles during the assault.

According to defence sources, the Indian armed forces successfully intercepted a low-range missile fired from across the border. In addition, Pakistani drones were shot down near Jammu, preventing what could have been a major security breach.

Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

•Citizens urged to switch off all lights during blackout.

•Stay indoors & in safe locations.

•Avoid unnecessary vehicle movement.

•No need to panic — authorities managing situation.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Poonch of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard. Sources say at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighbouring areas, and most of them were intercepted/blocked by the Indian air defence system.

The situation still remains volatile with increased military alertness on the border and in the skies.