Poor visibility, go-around, second landing attempt: Aviation Minister explains sequence leading to Ajit Pawar crash

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said preliminary information suggested that poor visibility may have contributed to the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu added that a transparent and accountable investigation would be conducted into the incident.

"We will conduct an investigation in a transparent and accountable manner. Preliminary information indicates that visibility was poor at the site at the time of landing around 8:48 am,” he said.

Sequence of events before the crash

Explaining the sequence of events, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu said Air Traffic Control (ATC) had initially asked the pilot whether the runway was visible, to which the pilot responded negatively. The aircraft then executed a go-around and attempted a second landing. During the second approach, the pilot confirmed that the runway was visible, following which ATC cleared the aircraft to land. Soon after clearance was granted, the accident occurred.

"Before landing, ATC (Air Traffic Control) asked the pilot whether the runway was in sight, and he confirmed it was not. After a go-around, the aircraft returned to land, and the pilot was again asked if the runway was visible for landing. Then, the pilot confirmed visibility of the runway. After ATC cleared landing, it was seen that the accident had occurred," Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu said.

Aircraft details

The aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Limited and registered as VT-SSK. Following the crash, the company reportedly took down its website, HT reported.

Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, was killed on Wednesday morning when the chartered aircraft carrying him crash-landed near the runway threshold while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. All five people on board lost their lives, including Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections when the accident occurred.

Ajit Pawar’s political career

A senior political leader, he was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, having held the post for six non-consecutive terms across different governments. He served as deputy chief minister in the cabinets led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and sons Jay and Parth Pawar.

Pawar's last rites

Following his death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning. Pawar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours on Thursday at 11 am.