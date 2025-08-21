Pop, Fizz, Pause: Why Gen Z Is Hooked On The 'Fridge Cigarette' Ritual? Know Here

What started as a simple joke has evolved into a cultural symbol of taking a quick mental timeout.

Gen Z has picked up a quirky TikTok habit called the “fridge cigarette,” which has nothing to do with smoking. It’s simply about grabbing a cold Diet Coke from the fridge and sipping it as a little ritual to unwind after a long day. Videos with captions like “Time for my afternoon fridge cigarette” or “Just something to take the edge off” are trending, pulling in thousands of likes.

For many young people, this quick soda break feels like the modern version of a smoke break—a small pause to relax, reset, and feel grounded.

Experts say the appeal comes from the sensory experience—the crack of the can, the fizz of carbonation, and the crisp taste—which can feel just as satisfying as a cigarette. The ritual taps into the same mental need for a break and a quick rush of relief.

Health experts caution that while this trend avoids tobacco, Diet Coke isn’t risk-free. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, often found in zero-calorie drinks, may have lasting effects on dopamine balance and gut health.

Though research is mixed, some studies connect diet sodas to weight gain, sugar cravings, and metabolic problems. Experts advise against leaning on Diet Coke for daily comfort and recommend keeping it in moderation.

At its core, the “fridge cigarette” is less about drinking soda and more about creating a calming ritual. Like any routine, done occasionally it offers a healthy pause, but relying on it for stress relief could point to deeper emotional concerns.

Doctors often recommend options like balanced meals, natural ways to boost dopamine, and genuine stress-relief practices. In the end, what your brain truly needs matters more than reaching for a Coke.

And the question arise, Can Diet Coke cause addiction?

Then surely Yes, the caffeine and sweet flavor cause some folks to crave it every day.