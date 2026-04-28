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NewsIndiaPorbandar Election Result 2026 Live: Will AAP impress?
PORBANDAR

Porbandar Election Result 2026 Live: Will AAP impress?

Porbandar Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Porbandar Municipal Corporation is a newly created corporation in Gujarat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Porbandar Election Result 2026 Live: Will AAP impress?Image: File/PTI

Porbandar Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Porbandar Municipal Corporation is underway in Gujarat. The newly created Municipal Corporation is voting to elect its newest members. The Corporation is likely to have around 52 corporators across 13 wards. Since PMC is newly created, there is no previously elected ruling party. Since the BJP dominates most of the corporations in Gujarat, the party is likely to dominate the Porbandar Municipal Corporation as well, given that the creation of the corporation was also led by the BJP. The main parties in the fray ware Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (Congress) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Voting for the Porbandar Municipal Corporation was held on April 26, marking the first election after delimitation. There are 27% reservation for the OBC candidates. 

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