Poriem MLA Dr. Deviya Rane delivered a powerful and impassioned speech in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, strongly advocating for increased time allocation for elected representatives to address the critical issues facing their constituents.

In a display of assertive parliamentary activism, Dr. Rane underscored the fundamental importance of the Assembly as a vital platform for legislators to articulate the concerns, challenges, and developmental needs of the people they represent.

"As elected representatives, it is our solemn duty to ensure that the voices, challenges, and aspirations of our constituents are heard, debated, and addressed in a meaningful manner," Dr. Rane stated during her address. She specifically appealed to the Deputy Speaker to grant more time for MLAs to present these pressing issues, emphasizing that the opportunity to raise public concerns effectively within the Assembly should not be curtailed.

Today in the Goa Legislative Assembly, I raised a strong voice on behalf of the people of Poriem-Sattari.



I urged the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker to allocate more time for us, the elected representatives, to present the pressing issues and developmental needs of our constituencies. — Dr. Deviya Rane (@draneofficial) August 5, 2025

Dr. Rane's speech resonated with the core principle of democratic representation, as she concluded by stating, "Let us never forget our democracy thrives when every voice is given a fair hearing." Her remarks highlight an ongoing concern among legislators about the adequacy of time allotted for comprehensive discussion of local issues in parliamentary proceedings.