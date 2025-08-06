Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941967https://zeenews.india.com/india/poriem-mla-ranes-fiery-assembly-speech-goes-viral-demands-more-time-for-constituents-video-2941967.html
NewsIndia
GOA ASSEMBLY

Poriem MLA Rane's Fiery Assembly Speech Goes Viral, Demands More Time For Constituents | VIDEO

Poriem MLA Dr. Deviya Rane delivered a powerful speech in the Goa Assembly, urging more time for MLAs to address constituent issues.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Poriem MLA Rane's Fiery Assembly Speech Goes Viral, Demands More Time For Constituents | VIDEOPoriem MLA Dr. Deviya Rane delivered a powerful speech in the Goa Assembly (X/@draneofficial)

Poriem MLA Dr. Deviya Rane delivered a powerful and impassioned speech in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, strongly advocating for increased time allocation for elected representatives to address the critical issues facing their constituents.

In a display of assertive parliamentary activism, Dr. Rane underscored the fundamental importance of the Assembly as a vital platform for legislators to articulate the concerns, challenges, and developmental needs of the people they represent.

"As elected representatives, it is our solemn duty to ensure that the voices, challenges, and aspirations of our constituents are heard, debated, and addressed in a meaningful manner," Dr. Rane stated during her address. She specifically appealed to the Deputy Speaker to grant more time for MLAs to present these pressing issues, emphasizing that the opportunity to raise public concerns effectively within the Assembly should not be curtailed.

Dr. Rane's speech resonated with the core principle of democratic representation, as she concluded by stating, "Let us never forget our democracy thrives when every voice is given a fair hearing." Her remarks highlight an ongoing concern among legislators about the adequacy of time allotted for comprehensive discussion of local issues in parliamentary proceedings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK