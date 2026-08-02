/Posing as 'Arjun', Delhi man Waseem arrested for falsely implicating brother-in-law in Arms Act case

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly planting illegal firearms at his brother-in-law's rented house in an attempt to falsely implicate him in criminal cases, exposing what investigators described as a conspiracy driven by a family dispute.
The accused, identified as Mohd. Waseem, a resident of Sunder Nagri, was arrested by a team from Welcome Police Station. Police also recovered two country-made pistols from his possession, leading to the registration of a fresh case under the Arms Act.
According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the breakthrough came during the investigation of FIR No. 388/2026 under Section 25 of the Arms Act. On July 31, a police team comprising Head Constables Lalit, Harender and Kuldeep, along with Constables Ravi and Soni, under the supervision of Inspector Rupesh Kumar Khatri, SHO of Welcome Police Station, traced Waseem to his mobile phone repair shop in Gali No. 4, Rajiv Colony, near the DLF Border in Ghaziabad, where he was apprehended.
Police said Waseem initially attempted to mislead investigators by giving false statements. However, during sustained questioning, he allegedly confessed to plotting against his 29-year-old brother-in-law, Mohd. Ashraf.
According to the police, Waseem admitted that he held a grudge against Ashraf because he had married his sister-in-law against the wishes of the family. Seeking revenge, he allegedly planted three country-made pistols at Ashraf's rented accommodation in Welcome on different occasions.
Investigators said Waseem then used the fictitious name "Arjun" to alert the police about the hidden weapons, hoping Ashraf would be booked under the Arms Act. Acting on the tip-off, police had earlier recovered one country-made pistol from the house on July 16 and arrested Ashraf in connection with the case.
Following Waseem's disclosure, a police team revisited the premises in the presence of the landlord, Anwar, and Ashraf. Waseem allegedly identified the locations where he had concealed the remaining weapons, leading to the recovery of two more country-made pistols. The first weapon had already been seized during the earlier investigation linked to FIR No. 388/2026.
Based on the fresh recovery and Waseem's alleged confession, Delhi Police registered FIR No. 416/2026 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Welcome Police Station and arrested him.
Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.
(With IANS inputs)
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