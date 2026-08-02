Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Posing as 'Arjun', Delhi man Waseem arrested for falsely implicating brother-in-law in Arms Act case

Posing as 'Arjun', Delhi man Waseem arrested for falsely implicating brother-in-law in Arms Act case

The accused, identified as Mohd. Waseem, a resident of Sunder Nagri, was arrested by a team from Welcome Police Station. Police also recovered two country-made pistols from his possession, leading to the registration of a fresh case under the Arms Act.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Posing as 'Arjun', Delhi man Waseem arrested for falsely implicating brother-in-law in Arms Act case
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IBPS clerk recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 11,403 posts, Check last date, eligibility
2
3
4
5