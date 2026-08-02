/Posing as 'Arjun', Delhi man Waseem arrested for falsely implicating brother-in-law in Arms Act case

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the breakthrough came during the investigation of FIR No. 388/2026 under Section 25 of the Arms Act. On July 31, a police team comprising Head Constables Lalit, Harender and Kuldeep, along with Constables Ravi and Soni, under the supervision of Inspector Rupesh Kumar Khatri, SHO of Welcome Police Station, traced Waseem to his mobile phone repair shop in Gali No. 4, Rajiv Colony, near the DLF Border in Ghaziabad, where he was apprehended.