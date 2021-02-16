हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Positive feedback on new agricultural reforms pouring from across India, says PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister stated that all types of misinformation were spread against the new farm laws and said that those who enacted laws to call foreign companies in the country are scaring farmers with Indian companies. "These lies and propaganda stand exposed," PM said. 

Positive feedback on new agricultural reforms pouring from across India, says PM Narendra Modi
Photo: PIB

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) stated that the Centre is receiving positive feedback from across India on the new agricultural reforms.

PM Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake at Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich said the new agri laws will also benefit the small and marginal farmers.

The Prime Minister stated that all types of misinformation were spread against the agriculture reforms and said that those who enacted laws to call foreign companies in the country are scaring farmers with Indian companies. 

"These lies and propaganda stand exposed," PM said. 

During the video conference address, he informed that after the enactment of the new laws, paddy procurement was doubled in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2020. 

PM said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has already released Rs 1 lakh crore to the sugarcane farmers and that the Center has also given thousands of crores of rupees to the state Governments to enable sugar mills to pay the farmers. 

Prime Minister Modi assured that the Centre is making every possible effort to improve the life of the village and the farmers. 

He asserted, how can anyone believe the canard of usurping the farmer's land through agriculture reform laws. 

"Our goal is to make every citizen empowered, our pledge is to make the country Atmanirbhar and we are dedicated to this task," PM said.

He concluded his address with a reference to Goswami Tulsidas's Ramcharitramanas which meant that any task undertaken with the right intention and  Lord Ram in one's heart, is bound to be successful.

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border since late November 2020 and are demanding the new farm laws to be repealed. 

