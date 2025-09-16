'Positive, Forward Looking': India, US Agree To Speed Up Talks On Bilateral Trade Agreement

After weeks of tense exchanges, India and the United States are back at the table, working to revive hopes for a long-awaited bilateral trade deal. Officials from both countries met in New Delhi today, describing their talks as “positive and forward-looking.” The message was clear: both sides want to push harder to seal a trade agreement that works for them both. For now, the mood seems to have shifted from confrontation to cooperation—a sign that New Delhi and Washington may be ready to bridge differences and move closer to a partnership that benefits both economies.

The US delegation, led by Brendan Lynch, Chief Negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, arrived in India on Tuesday. On the Indian side, Special Secretary for Commerce Rajesh Agrawal headed the discussions. Together, the two teams reviewed the state of trade ties and agreed to step up efforts for an early conclusion of the deal.

Also Read: India-US Trade Talks Resume Amid Renewed Hopes Over Tariffs

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry after the meeting.

According to Commerce Ministry sources, trade discussions are going on at several levels, and further course of action will be decided after the trade talks with the US Chief Negotiator, Lynch.

There is a positive frame of mind on both sides while approaching trade issues. The teams are set to discuss all the pending issues related to the trade deal. Certain issues are in the diplomatic realm where the MEA is also engaged.

Lynch's visit comes as expectations of a trade deal have been boosted by positive messages from US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after days of bitter stalemate.

Trump said on a Truth Social post on September 9 that talks were continuing and "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries".

Also Read: Washington's Arm-Twisting Tactics: Why India Does Not Import US Corn?

Calling PM Modi a "great friend", he said he would be talking to him.

PM Modi responded to Trump’s post, saying: "I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

He added that he was looking forward to talking with Trump.

US Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor told a Senate panel considering his nomination last week that India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was expected in Washington, DC, and he would meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Meanwhile, India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $26.49 billion in August from $27.35 billion in July.

Despite global and trade policy uncertainties, Indian exporters have done well. It shows that the government's policy has paid off. (With IANS inputs)