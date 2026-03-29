‘Possessed by ghost’: Man triggers mid-air scare after trying to open emergency door TWICE

A mid-air scare unfolded on Saturday when a man reportedly aboard an IndiGo flight travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit twice.

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E-185, and the aircraft took off around 8:15 pm, according to an NDTV report.

NDTV further reported, citing officials, that about 15 minutes after the journey started, the man, identified as Mohammad Adnan–a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau, first attempted to tamper with the emergency exit door.

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The cabin crew quickly intervened, and he was warned not to repeat it. For most of the journey, the passenger behaved normally. However, the situation dramatically escalated just before the landing.

When the aircraft was still hundreds of feet above ground, Adnan allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door for a second time.

After the crew's alert, the pilot reportedly aborted the landing attempt, carrying out a go-around. The flight eventually landed safely at around 10:35 pm.

Following this, the passenger was handed over to the security personnel of the airline and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Subsequently, the police were informed, and a case was registered against the passenger.

While being questioned by authorities, according to the report, at first, Adnan said he did not understand why he acted that way.

Later, he claimed that he was “possessed by a ghost.” He also stated that he was unaware that the handle he tried to pull was for the emergency exit.

In further interrogation, it was learnt that he was returning from a vacation in Goa.