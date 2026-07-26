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  • /'Post is misleading, misrepresents spokesperson's statement': MEA fact-checks viral claim on CJP protests

'Post is misleading, misrepresents spokesperson's statement': MEA fact-checks viral claim on CJP protests

The MEA has called a viral X post misleading for falsely attributing remarks to spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on alleged foreign funding of the CJP protests, clarifying that he had only said no information was available to share on the matter.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
'Post is misleading, misrepresents spokesperson's statement': MEA fact-checks viral claim on CJP protests
Image Credit: ANI

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