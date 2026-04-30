Post-poll violence returns to West Bengal as tensions rise amid exit poll claims

West Bengal is once again witnessing incidents of violence following the conclusion of voting, with reports of clashes, assaults, and political retaliation emerging from multiple districts. Despite a largely peaceful polling phase, the period after voting has turned tense, reflecting a pattern that has persisted in the state over decades. Workers from rival political parties have allegedly targeted each other, leading to injuries and damage to property.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the unfolding situation, highlighting how post-election violence continues to challenge democratic norms in the state. He pointed out that while voting is considered the essence of democracy, the recurrence of violence in its aftermath raises serious concerns.

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Fresh incidents have been reported from regions such as South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas. In one case, a BJP booth agent was allegedly attacked at his residence, resulting in serious injuries, while in another, a TMC worker was reportedly assaulted following an argument. Both sides have accused each other of instigating violence, underlining the deep political divide.

Historically, post-poll violence in West Bengal has been a recurring phenomenon, often peaking in the days following the announcement of results. Data from previous elections indicates the severity of the issue. In 2021, over 1,900 complaints were filed, with 29 deaths and several serious crimes reported. Similarly, the 2023 Panchayat elections saw 327 violent incidents and at least 11 fatalities.

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Security remains a major concern, prompting the deployment of nearly 80,000 central forces to maintain law and order. Authorities are now focused on preventing further escalation as the state awaits election results. Legal intervention has also been sought, with a petition in the Supreme Court calling for stricter monitoring, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team and fast-track courts.

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Meanwhile, political tensions have been further heightened by conflicting claims based on exit polls. While most surveys suggest an advantage for the BJP, the TMC leadership has dismissed these projections and expressed confidence in returning to power with a stronger mandate. Leaders from both sides have made assertive claims, contributing to an already charged atmosphere.

As West Bengal stands at a critical juncture, the challenge lies in ensuring that the democratic process remains free from fear and violence in the days ahead.