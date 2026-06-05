Bihar postal department officer arrested after bribery complaint

The Special Vigilance Unit, Bihar, arrested a postal official in Jamui district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to an official, Ajay Kumar Singh, who was serving as a Postal Supervisor in the Postal Inspector's office at Jhajha, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 6,000 bribe.

The case reportedly originated from a complaint filed by Purushottam Kumar, the Branch Postmaster (BPM) of Sangrampur.

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According to the complaint, the postal supervisor had allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 in exchange for processing an official matter related to the complainant's work.

After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau conducted a confidential verification, during which the allegations were found to have substance.

Following the preliminary verification, a five-member vigilance team, which included a woman officer, laid a trap and apprehended the accused while allegedly accepting the bribe amount.

After the arrest, the vigilance officials took the accused to the Jhajha Post Office as part of the investigation.

During the inspection, investigators collected mobile phones from staff members for the duration of the inquiry and examined several official documents.

Sources also stated that the post office head was questioned during the investigation.

The team remained at the office for approximately half an hour while carrying out the initial examination.

After the arrest, the alleged officer will be brought to Patna for further legal formalities. He will be produced in the Special Vigilance Court on Saturday.

The latest operation is being viewed as part of Bihar's ongoing campaign against corruption in government offices.

It is also reported to be the second major vigilance action in the Jhajha area in recent times.

As with all criminal proceedings, the allegations against the accused official are subject to investigation and judicial determination.

The arrest reflects the preliminary findings of the vigilance authorities, and the case will proceed in accordance with the legal process.